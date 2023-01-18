Inverell's Sapphire City Gymnastics club is set for a huge boost to their training facilities.
The current, worn out trampoline will be replaced with a brand new one thanks to a $27,000 grant from the NSW Government.
Sapphire City Gymnastic Club coach Debi Hankins said the new trampoline would make training and competing a lot safer for members and would see the sport strengthen in the community
"Our membership numbers have been increasing since the re-opening of the gym after COVID and by providing this new piece of safe equipment, we're hoping this will encourage more people to take up the sport," she said.
"We hope it will encourage current members to be more willing to push to higher levels of competition which will see it become more prominent within our community
"I am gobsmacked and extremely excited to be given this opportunity and am positive that every member of our club will benefit from this addition to our equipment."
The club approached Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall who was happy to help.
"When the club first approached me about securing some assistance to purchase some new trampolines, I was amazed by the amount of use and condition of the current equipment," Mr Marshall said.
"There's no doubt that current members are at a disadvantage when it comes to training for competitions, having to work on a trampoline which is old and is nothing like the modern versions which they will be using as they move through the ranks.
"This grant will enable the club to purchase a brand new trampoline that features end beds for safety, which will give their students confidence to enjoy their sport as well as ensuring the future of the club.
"This is a great result for the club and I'm pleased to see this funding hitting the mark and helping this important community organisation continue to serve the Inverell district."
