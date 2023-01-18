The Inverell Times

The gymnastics club will receive new equipment

Updated January 18 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:58pm
Jumping for joy at Inverells Sapphire City Gymnastics Club with a $27,000 grant secured to replace the current dilapidated trampoline, with Club Coach Debi Hankins, left, and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.

Inverell's Sapphire City Gymnastics club is set for a huge boost to their training facilities.

