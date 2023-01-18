The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Music

Melanie Dyer nominated for two Golden Guitars at Tamworth Country Music Festival

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dyer is nominated for two Golden Guitars at the country music awards. Picture by Peter Hardin

Inverell singer-songwriter Melanie Dyer says she is incredibly excited to be nominated for two Golden Guitars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.