KIDS have been able to hit the water and learn more about the environment through a free kayaking program.
Pathfinders and Joeys Adventure Kayaking tours provided four events for kids aged 12 to 18 years old.
It saw them take part in small group tours around the Malpas Dam in Guyra and Lake Inverell.
Pathfinders were able to organise the event through funding from the NSW government Holiday Break Program.
It helps community groups deliver school holiday activities in Regional NSW, with opportunities for youth to connect with others and socialise in groups.
Kayaking instructor Heinrich Haussler enjoys educating young people on the environment and showcasing the local scenery.
"It's good for them to get some exercise and see the beauty of our waterways," Mr Haussler said.
"A lot of people in Inverell probably don't understand what sort of paradise we have on the water, you can only really appreciate it if you go for a paddle.
"I've been paddling the lake and Macintyre River for the last 12 years; I know every inch of it and every creature who lives there.
"So I take time to educate them on what's there and make them aware that we need to protect it."
Each tour ran for up to four hours and covered eight to 10km.
Kids were able to meet new people while the general public were mixed in with the tour groups.
"Inverell was a big success and Malpas was a lot of fun too," Mr Haussler said.
"We paddled across the dam and into the river where I was able to show them where some of the birds nest.
"It was a wonderful few days, the kids were really good and I think they'll take that knowledge with them and be able to pass it on to others.
"They were picking up any rubbish they saw along the way and helped us load up the kayaks and clean up at the end.
"It's definitely something I'd be keen to do again with Pathfinders."
Haussler will run another event on February 8 and 9 with the Northern Tablelands Local Lands Services.
Part of it will be an educational session on environmental sustainability at Malpas Dam.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
