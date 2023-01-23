Inverell trainer Wayne Oakenfull has added another town's Cup to his ever expanding trophy cabinet.
Saturday saw Amazingly break away from the rest of the field to claim the $17,000 Deepwater Cup.
It is the second time the eight-year-old gelding has won a Cup after claiming last year's Glen Innes Cup.
Then he was pipped in the 2022 Deepwater Cup but made up for it in the 2023 version.
"My opinion, he was a bit stiff last year, he should have went close to winning it last year and he ran second," Oakenfull said.
"Things didn't go quite to plan last year but he sure made amends of it this year.
"It was a very good run, a lot of horses don't handle Deepwater.
But Amazingly raced very well there last year and was unlucky.
"I always had confidence that he would handle the track, especially when I led him out on to the track - there was a lot of grass coverage on it."
It was a training quinella for Oakenfull with recently acquisition Aytobe finishing second.
Aytobe is owned by a syndicate from Deepwater and Glen Innes.
"They were hoping they might have won the Cup," Oakenfull said/ .
"He still went good.
"It is very hard to get a horse and only have him for 10 days to get him settled in and racing properly."
The next Cup meet on the Hunter and North West racing calendar is the Walcha Cup on February 3.
Amazingly won't be taking on that race but Inverell Cup winner Zaidin is in-line for it.
"Amazingly is going to have a freshen up, he's had quite a lot of runs," Oakenfull said.
"The Deepwater and Glen Innes Cup were always his goal and I think he's done a good job.
"My other little horse Zaidin, he will have a barrier trial at Armidale [on Monday].
"That will be his last hit out before the Walcha Cup.
"The other horse [Aytobe] we are going to push on at this stage, he will stay in work.
"We are not quite sure where he will go just yet, we will just let him tell us."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
