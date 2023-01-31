The Inverell Times

Inverell Golf Club hosts Sapphire Cup

By Dick Hudson
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:49pm, first published January 31 2023 - 4:32pm
The Inverell Golf Club's RSM Sapphire Cup was completed on Sunday. More than 100 visitors from across northern NSW and Southern Queensland joined local players to make fields of over 200 on each of Saturday and Sunday. Sizable groups of players came from Wyong, Gunnedah, Beaudesert and Dorrigo.

Local News

