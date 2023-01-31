The Inverell Golf Club's RSM Sapphire Cup was completed on Sunday. More than 100 visitors from across northern NSW and Southern Queensland joined local players to make fields of over 200 on each of Saturday and Sunday. Sizable groups of players came from Wyong, Gunnedah, Beaudesert and Dorrigo.
Local pair, Ken and John Austin finished with 46 points and 4th position on Saturday and then 47 points and 3rd place on Sunday. Their two-round total of 93 gave them the win in the Sapphire Cup. Buster Crowhurst and Scott Wilson from Glen Innes were runners-up.
As well as the overall Sapphire Cup, prizes were awarded for results on each of the two days.
206 players hit off in Saturday's Forsyths Accountants 4 Ball-Best-Ball, the first round of the Cup. The winning pair, Luke Woodhouse from Inverell and Glenn Pollard from Port Macquarie, won in a countback with locals Allen Bujack and Kevin Moore when both pairs finished with 47 points.
Saturday's Scratch winners were Tim Murray and Matthew Bull from Armidale, while Luke Streater and Tony Baldwin were runners up.
Sunday's Inverell H Hardware Fourball Stableford was won by Alec and Michael Witney from Beaudesert with 50 points. Morgan Reece and Harry Moffit came in 2nd in a countback with John and Ken Austin on 47 points.
Sunday's scratch winners were Josh Parish and Ethan Walker from Coraki followed by Rusty Brien and Tristan Irwin.
The leadup day, Friday, was the Scott Mackenzie Lawyers 9-hole Dash for Cash. This event attracted 80 players and was taken out by Steve Kent. Steve finished with 19 points. He was followed by seven players, each with 18 points.
During presentation Club President, Anthony Hyde, thanked all involved in the preparation and running of the day. There were many volunteers on and before the day and greenkeeper Ben had the course looking great.
The wonderful support by major sponsors, the RSM Club, Scott Mackenzie Lawyers, Forsyths Accountants and Inverell H Hardware was also recognised during presentation. Their support together with that of 43 other local sponsors enabled the club to provide over $16,000 worth of prizes.
The Full report and photos can be viewed on the Inverell Golf Club website - inverellgolfclub.org.
