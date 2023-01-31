The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Photos

BOM says clouds which can lead to tornadoes formed over Inverell on Monday,

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FUNNEL clouds which can lead to tornadoes formed over Inverell Dam on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.