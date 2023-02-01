FOUR women based in Northern NSW have joined the board of the Hunter New England Local Health district (HNEH).
The additions replace Ben Wilkins from Newcastle and Tamworth's Peter Johnston, who was deputy chair.
They will join eight remaining board members, of which at least five are based in Newcastle.
Uralla's professor Paliadelis joins Emmaville's Meagan Hudson, Armidale's Anita Kauffmann and Wendy Wilks from Inverell.
Mrs Wilks has spent decades in Inverell and was elected to the town council in December 2021.
She calls HNEH a "hub and spoke".
"The hub is in Newcastle, which means the wheel's out of balance, in my opinion," she said.
"I bring to the table knowledge of where we are in the geography, and what is the priority to us that live here.
"I look forward to addressing some of the challenges they have with delivering healthcare to rural and regional areas."
Mrs Wilks has knowledge of the local health situation, and the challenges with providing services, she said.
The difficulty in Inverell is access to healthcare.
"It's a basic human right for all of us to have access to medical services, and I want to see that in our corner of the world," she said.
Professor Paliadelis was a Registered Nurse working in Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane. She relocated to the New England region in the mid 1990s before embarking on an academic career.
The difference between the hospital in Brisbane and in Armidale and Glen Innes was a "culture shock".
"I really didn't appreciate the scope of work and the challenges and the benefits of working in a small rural hospital," she said.
"But I certainly learnt that very quickly when I relocated, and I think I've developed my skills through that time.
"And it's really led to my passion for rural health care and supporting rural health professionals."
The professor also hopes that the scope of the district including two universities can offer a range of health education to medical students, and create a workforce pipeline.
Meagan Hudson was the clinic quality and safety manager for the south eastern section Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Anita Kauffmann is a Chartered Accountant with executive experience across industries.
An orientation for the new members has occurred, and the board will meet monthly in Newcastle.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
