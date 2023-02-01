UPGRADES to the internal road network will soon making driving and walking through Inverell Pioneer Village a better experience.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has announced $39,825 in state funding to go towards the project.
"These roads haven't been touched in a considerable period and are in desperate need of some new material and reforming.
"This will make it much easier for people to get around and explore the large number of displays, buildings and spaces throughout the village and also for exhibitors to get their equipment in and out of the village.
"The Grove Homestead is the oldest building in the village, dating back to the 1840s in Tingha during the height of the early tin mining days.
"Congratulations to Stewart, Les and all the committee for securing these funds but also the huge amount of time they dedicate to the village for the benefit of the community."
Secretary of the Inverell Pioneer Village Les Moulds said the funding would be a huge boost to the village.
"The roads have not been upgraded for many years and are in desperate need of attention," Mr Moulds said.
"We want to ensure a greater visitor and safety experience for all who utilise the village for many different events.
"There are a total of 48 volunteers to come out to the village.
"It is important to provide better access for all users, visitors and volunteers who enjoy the many buildings and exhibits."
The grant was secured under the NSW Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.
