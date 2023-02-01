The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Community

The internal road network at Inverell Pioneer Village will have almost $40,000 worth of work done after receiving state funding

By Newsroom
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPGRADES to the internal road network will soon making driving and walking through Inverell Pioneer Village a better experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.