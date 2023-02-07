The Inverell Times
Our People

Mary Hollingworth named as a finalist in NSW Women of the Year awards

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated February 8 2023 - 2:59pm, first published February 7 2023 - 1:00pm
AFTER 40 years of volunteering locally, Glen Innes resident Mary Hollingworth has been recognised as a finalist in the NSW Woman of the Year awards.

