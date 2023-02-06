THE search is on for a missing mannequin named Drop Dead Fred after it was lost during a training exercise with the Inverell SES at Copeton Dam.
The waterlogged mannequin was last seen several hundred metres south-west of the function centre lookout at the Northern Foreshores on Sunday.
If anyone finds Fred they can report it to the Copeton Northern Foreshores office on 67 23 02 50.
The office confirmed no one had reported a sighting or found it as of Monday afternoon.
The Copeton Waters Holiday Park has also not had reports of any floating fiberglass or plastic usually reserved for the clothing stores around town.
It is believed a fisherman or kayaker will most likely stumble across it at some stage this week.
"If you spot a man shaped figure in an orange life jacket do not be alarmed, it's just Drop Dead Fred," Inverell SES said on its Facebook page.
"We were using a mannequin for the patient recovery and did so very successfully several times.
"Unfortunately, he became more waterlogged than he had been on previous exercises.
"He was last seen sinking into the depths of the dam.
"If Fred can be retrieved, please leave him with Tom at the kiosk so that (Fred) dry up and resume his critical role in our training schedule."
The Inverell SES were at the dam as part of its flood boat skills consolidation session
The training included boat moves, patient/body retrieval, and an upskill for driving the Moree M77 bowloader; a twin engine flat-bottom punt.
