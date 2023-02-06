The Inverell Times
SES missing mannequin lost in Copeton Dam, community asked to be on the lookout

Mitchell Craig
Mitchell Craig
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
THE search is on for a missing mannequin named Drop Dead Fred after it was lost during a training exercise with the Inverell SES at Copeton Dam.

