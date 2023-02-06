Now that the Sapphire Cup has been completed, some special club events start.
This Saturday is the men's qualifying round for the Presidents Cup, a single matchplay competition.
The Cup will continue through February and March.
The ladies will play their summer comp up until the end of February before heading into their winter competition.
Mid-April will see the club host the New England Veterans Week of Golf.
Visitors from across NSW and Southern Queensland are quickly filling the spots available.
This will be a shotgun start and limited to 160 players.
Nomination forms are available at the clubhouse or online in the veterans section of the club website, inverellgolfclub.org.
New England District Golf Association had its AGM on Sunday. Brian Lanz was elected President while local member, Adrian King, was elected Vice President, Darrell Carson Treasurer and Reg Walls Captain.
The Inverell Off-Road and Outdoor Monthly Mug was played last weekend.
Jim Shadlow had a brilliant round to take out the event one shot clear of Dylan Lewis.
Playing off a handicap of 10, Jim finished with a three over par nett 63.
His very consistent round included 13 pars, one birdie and four bogeys.
Dylan also had a great round finishing with nett 64 whilst playing off a handicap of 26.
Grade winners and nett scores for the day were A Grade - Bob Cook, 66, B Grade - Rod Jones, 68 and C Grade - Dylan Lewis, 64.
Ball winners were Adam Paton, 66, Doug Cross, 67 and Steve Glover and Glen Cross 69, James Davis, 70 and David Hawker and Jayden Williamson, 71.
Also worth noting were the two eagles recorded on the day. Aaron Baker on the third and Anthony Hyde on the 15th.
Earlier last week in the main event for the ladies, Pat Pickering had a good round finishing with 36 points and winning Wednesday ladies summer stableford.
Julie McRae was runner-up with 34 and she was followed by Sandra Williams and Helen Edwards with 31 points.
