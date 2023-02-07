TWO local women have been reappointed to the Northern Tablelands Local Land Services board.
Julie Bird (Inverell) and Rechelle Leahy (Armidale) have been board members since 2019 and bring a wealth of experience.
READ MORE:
Rechelle specialises in governance, contract management, procurement and social policy issues.
She promotes gender equality, equity, disability services, domestic violence, rural and regional workforce planning and employment and improving policy through advocacy, specifically related to the specialised issues of rural, regional and remote women and girls in Australia.
Ms Leahy also founded iDecide, which encourages rural women to have open conversations about death and to store all their important documents so affairs are in order in case of a sudden crisis.
She was a finalist in the 2022 NSW-ACT Rural Women's Award and was named in the 2019 Australian Financial Review's 100 Women of Influence List.
Meanwhile, Ms Bird holds a number of roles in the agriculture industry.
Her passion for the industry has provided her with a wealth of experience and knowledge, from working in the heart of government, to jointly managing a wool and beef cattle enterprise.
She has performed roles including Director of Agriculture, Department of Climate Change, Senior Research Manager, Rural Industries R & D Corporation and External Research Manager in Bioenergy for AgriFutures Australia.
Ms Bird has organised free community events such bush dances to bring locals together as a support network following droughts and other disasters.
She also runs her own consultancy in rural innovation and co-owns a wool and beef cattle enterprise.
"Local Land Services boards support our on-ground work focused on securing the long-term sustainability of our natural resources and agricultural industries in NSW," Northern Tablelands Chair Grahame Marriott said.
"Board members bring local views and experience to the table to help improve land management strategies for our customers and the environment.
"We're pleased that Rechelle and Julie will be able to continue to provide invaluable input to shape our board decisions and strategic support to our frontline staff and customers into the future."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.