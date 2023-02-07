The Inverell Times
Man flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after machete wound during Inverell home invasion

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:30pm
Teen stabbed multiple times with machete during home invasion

A TEENAGER was flown to hospital after he was wounded by three men carrying machetes and a baseball bat during a home invasion at Inverell.

