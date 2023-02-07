Teen stabbed multiple times with machete during home invasion

A TEENAGER was flown to hospital after he was wounded by three men carrying machetes and a baseball bat during a home invasion at Inverell.
Just after 2.30am on Tuesday morning, emergency services responded to reports of a home invasion at a house in Lang Street.
Officers from New England Police District were told three men armed with machetes and a baseball bat gained entry to the house and assaulted a 19-year-old man, before fleeing with the man's wallet and a quantity of cash.
The man was treated at the scene by Ambulance paramedics for a wound to the left arm and shoulder, before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle for further treatment.
His condition is described as stable.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which might assist police is asked to call Inverell Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
