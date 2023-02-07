Inverell Grade cricket resumed after this weekend after the Christmas break and a wash out.
Teams had four more rounds of the regular season in the push to the semi-finals in March.
All games were closely fought and there were some upsets.
Things went as expected in the top of the table clash between Campbell & Freebairn and Square & Compass at McCosker 1.
The Rebels batted first and made a very competitive 199 in their forty overs.
Campbell & Freebairn's best were Blake Uebergang with another half century (51), Tony Blake with an undefeated 43 and Brendon Reynolds with 30.
Jai Tasker was again the pick of the Compass bowlers with 3-17 whilst Matt Rose and Jake Riley both took two wickets each.
In reply, Compass was in early trouble and they struggled to get back into the game. Brendon Reynolds produced a fine spell of 4-16 and Tony Blake 2-9 as they rolled Compass for 162 in their last over.
Joel Jackson batted strongly to make 48 not out and Jai Tasker 24 and Jarred White 22 also did well.
This win now gives Campbell and Freebairn a two game break at the top of the table.
The match between Staggy creek and Rivendell Renegades was also a high scoring match.
Renegades batted first and compiled 6-201 from the allotted overs.
This was on the back of an unbeaten 74 from Ryan Campbell, 44 from skipper Jack Bennett and 28 by Will Archer. Tom Nelson was the best with the ball for Staggy with 2-52.
The creekers inflicted three run outs on the Renegades which curtailed their scoring.
In reply, the Creekers were in early trouble at 2-32 and both openers back in the shed.
Mick Kenny strode to the wicket at 1-20 and was still there when the victory was achieved at 3-202 having scored an impressive 114 not out (14 x fours, 3 x sixes).
He was aided in a 112 run partnership by Sam Frazier (17) and the winning partnership with Troy Brabant 33 not out.
Rhyley Thom, Sam Gilligan and Ryan Campbell all took a wicket each.
Delungra took on Glen Innes at Varley Oval it what proved to be a very entertaining match. Delungra won the toss and elected to bat.
The wicket looked good but the Glen Innes openers did have the ball moving around.
They removed both openers and when they have John Krauss caught off a "peach" from Kayne Campbell it was game on.
SEE ALSO:
Delungra were in all sorts of trouble at 5-74 and then they were let off the hook as a number of catches were grassed , several off Georgie Leonard.
Delungra could have been rolled for under a hundred but 24 from Justin Smith and 24 from Brandon Livermore took the score 6-121.
Kayne Campbell re-entered the attack and obliterated the Delungra tail taking three wickets in four balls to end with an impressive 6-13.
Delungra were all out 128 in the 28 over.
It was game on and Delungra pushed Glen Innes all the way as they got the job done in the 39th over.
This was on the back of a patient 28 from Scott Leonard and an equally patient 45 from Jackson Binnie.
Binnie added 69 for the three wicket with Kahn Johnson (31 no).
John Krauss maneuvered his troops excellently and took 3-13 himself in a great display of attacking bowling while Ingram Williams took two wickets.
Delungra also dropped a few chances which in the end cost them dearly.
The top three teams have qualified for the finals, Renegades hold down fourth while Staggy Creek have given themselves a chance and are only one match out of the semi group.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.