NULLAMANNA'S iconic 85-year-old community hall will undergo a large expansion this year with an $152,636 state government grant to construct a new commercial grade kitchen at the rear of the hall.
State MP Adam Marshall said that the funding, secured under the NSW Crown Reserves Improvement Fund, would allow the hall committee to finally realise their dream of having a dedicated purpose-built kitchen at the hall for food preparation and cooking for largescale events.
"This will be the largest expansion of the hall since it was constructed, just before the Second World War," Mr Marshall said.
"Nullamanna is a proud and active small community and their hall has been an important gathering point for locals for the past 85 years.
"The kitchen extension will mean the hall will have a modern cooking and food serving space, freeing up more room in the hall for people to gather but also making the facility even more attractive for large events.
"Much-needed maintenance work will also be undertaken using the funds, including replacing the floor coverings due to wear and tear, a refurbishment of the amenities block and purchasing a new lawn mower.
"This is a great reward for the dedicated band of volunteers on the hall committee who have persevered with the small, dated kitchen facilities for years now and I know everyone is excited to see the work get underway."
Nullamanna Reserve Land Manager Fred Crowther welcomed the funding.
"With the Nullamanna Hall's 85th celebration at Easter this year, the funding will enable us to commence the significant building works that will ultimately provide a commercial kitchen facility attached to the hall," Mr Crowther said.
"The long-term focus of this development will mean that suitable facilities will continue to meet the needs of patrons of the public hall and recreational reserve."
Nullamanna's Land Managers comprise of five local volunteers and two subcommittees comprising of 10-15 volunteers. Monthly hall functions can support up to 60 people, major events up to 200 people and equestrian events up to 150 attendees.
"A fully fitted kitchen and amenities upgrades will be of great support for these guests," Mr Crowther said.
