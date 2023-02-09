The Inverell Times
Scammers known as "Bitumen Bandits" have been active in the region, claiming to be contractors from local council

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 1:30pm
A COUNCIL in New England has sounded a warning to residents and business owners about travelling conmen offering work for cash up front.

