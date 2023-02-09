A COUNCIL in New England has sounded a warning to residents and business owners about travelling conmen offering work for cash up front.
There has been reports of men claiming to be "bitumen contractors" in Inverell who have left over materials from council jobs and are offering to complete private work for cash up front.
The "Bitumen Bandits" have been active across New England in the past, offering cheap labour, usually bitumen laying or sometimes roofing, only to take off with cash before completing the service or carrying out shoddy work.
Inverell mayor Paul Harmon said council contractors will never approach members of the public or business owners with offers of private work.
"It's always disappointing when you have scammers come to town," Mr Harmon said.
"They portray that they've been working for council and that we've sent them around, but that's certainly not the way we operate.
"We have contractors who only do work on council jobs, they never go around seeking extra work.
"My warning is don't part with any money, the work is substandard and If you're unsure of anything contact council.
"If there is any sort of harassment, make sure you contact the police and have these people moved on."
Chief Inspector Rowan O'Brien said the police had not received any reports of the activity this week.
Since 2012 there has been reports of the scammers active around Armidale, Goondiwindi, Tamworth and Tenterfield.
"They seem to be very transient and unfortunately it looks like they've landed in Inverell," mayor Harmon said.
"They could be working in areas nearby and looking for somewhere else where they can make a quick buck.
"It's important that the community is aware of this and they can definitely report it to the Inverell police."
NSW Fair Trading has sent out numerous warnings of the operation in the past.
They say bitumen bandits can be extremely convincing and exhibit several characteristics that can help consumers spot them.
It also warned that these scammers present extremely professionally, even with work vehicles and websites.
"Contractors and labourers in NSW are required to hold a White Card, which you can request to see," Fair Trading states.
"These cards have also recently been digitised through the Service NSW app, so if the person does not have their physical copy you can request to see their digital copy.
"If they cannot supply either, that is a red flag."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
