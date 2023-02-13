Individuals stand tall across the cricket pitches

Square & Compass V Staggy Creek
Compass won the toss and elected to bat.
They were in early trouble with some inspired bowling from Noah Brabant who captured two early wickets to have captain Liam Spalding and star batter Jai Tasker out with the total just 23.
A fine 128 run partnership in the heat saw Square Compass move to 151-3 when Alex Smith was out for 36 to an excellent catch by Matt Cutmore.
Joel Jackson joined Matt Rose who batted the whole 40 overs.
They added another half century stand for Compass to finish at 3-211.
Jackson on 38 not out and Rose 87 not out.
Noah Brabant took 2-30 and Troy Brabant 1-41.
In reply, Staggy Creek started in a determined fashion making Compass work for every wicket.
Tom Nelson and Troy Brabant added 49 for the first wicket.
Troy Brabant(34) went with the score on 82.
Nick Cumming made a patient 20 and Mark Brabant batted aggressively to make 23 in quick time but with his dismissal the Compass bowlers got on top.
Staggy Creek were dismissed in the 35th over for a gutsy 136. Jai Tasker took 3-15, Joel Jackson 3-19 and Jake Riley 3-23.
Delungra V Rivendell Renegades
The Renegades batted first and were determined to set up a good score.
Delungra were equally determined to knock them over early.
A 71 run partnership set Renegades up for a good total with Will Archer(23) and Jack Bennett(43) batting confidently but some excellent fielding and great bowling from John Krauss 6-9 saw the middle and lower order for Renegades fall rapidly to be all out for 103 in the 37th over.
Cam Stewart and Lex Livermore both grabbed a wicket each.
Delungra would have felt confident of scoring the required runs. An excellent spell from Rohan Guest who took 4/24 including the prize wicket of Krauss and 2 wickets each to Archer, O'Neill and Power ensured victory for the Renegades.
Tyson Will batted well for 18 and Jeremy Pilcher 29 tried to get Delungra home but it was to be the Renegades day.
The first two games were very important as it now given some breathing space to Renegades in 4th position and put a gap in the race for second spot.
In the final game of the weekend, Campbell & Freebairn took on a depleted Glen Innes. Glen Innes were rolled inside 23 overs for 67 runs with only Scott Leonard 20 and Kahn Johnson 16 providing any resistance to the wily left armer Tony Blake who took 5-16 from six overs. The powerful Rebels ran the total down inside 11 overs. Blake Uebergang scored an unbeaten 46 and Dave Mudaliar 16 not out. This has now assured Campbell & Freebairn of the minor premiership.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.