Individuals stand tall across the cricket pitches

In the final game of the weekend, Campbell & Freebairn took on a depleted Glen Innes. Glen Innes were rolled inside 23 overs for 67 runs with only Scott Leonard 20 and Kahn Johnson 16 providing any resistance to the wily left armer Tony Blake who took 5-16 from six overs. The powerful Rebels ran the total down inside 11 overs. Blake Uebergang scored an unbeaten 46 and Dave Mudaliar 16 not out. This has now assured Campbell & Freebairn of the minor premiership.