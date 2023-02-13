RESIDENTS are being warned by police to lock up their cars and homes as a wave of break-ins sweep across New England.
A spike in theft from unlocked cars and homes has led to calls for locals to improve security habits as criminals target Inverell and Moree.
Inspector Phil Malligan said investigations into the increase of break-ins are ongoing with the situation escalating in the past month.
"We've seen it escalate since the start of the year, both in Moree, Inverell and the outlying communities," he said.
"We've had a spike in residential break-ins which can flow on to cars being stolen.
"We're asking the community to lock and secure their homes because it's occurring in some houses due to unlocked doors.
"People are wandering into houses, taking the car keys so they can go joy-riding. "That poses a safety risk to the members of the community.
"We want people to take away any opportunity these criminals might have to find a way in."
Last week, a teenager was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after he was stabbed by three men carrying machetes and a baseball bat during a home invasion at Inverell.
Officers from New England Police District were told three men armed with machetes and a baseball bat gained entry to the house and assaulted a 19-year-old man, before fleeing with his wallet and a quantity of cash.
"We don't want to see it escalate into injuries for any person," Inspector Malligan said.
"We're investigating all break and enters and at this stage there is no leads to link that one to anything else.
"For us it's about getting the message out, all the measures you put in police will help prevent these things from happening."
If your home has been broken into:
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to local property crime to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.
