SOUND and lighting technician Allen East has joined Inverell's citizen walk after laying down a paver in the Macintyre Lions' path in Victoria Park.
The 67-year-old was joined by Inverell mayor Paul Harmon after being named the Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day awards last month.
"It's an honour, especially because its peer driven," Mr East said.
"It's not something you look for, but it's really appreciated when you get it.
"I think it's in my DNA, some people help and some people don't.
"I'm just one of hundreds in the community who do bits and pieces.
"There's some pretty special people on that walkway and any of the nominees could have taken out the award this year," he said.
Mr East is best known for his work as a sound and lighting technician with a focus on helping youth.
He has dedicated countless hours to community groups, local schools, and volunteer organisations.
He assisted the Craze Dance Academy, Inverell's Got Talent, Sapphire City Festival, Inverell Shire Council and many other entertainment events
"It just enhances what some of the groups do and it allows them to be a little bit better with some expertise that might not have been there," Mr East said.
"It's really nice to see people enjoy what they do because you've put effort into helping them.
"If you support young people hopefully that transfers into their life later on.
"If we can get one person out of 100 who might move on and do something in that field, then that's a win.
"We haven't built anyone's future, but I'd like to think we've helped a few go on to bigger and better things.
Allen not only works behind the mixing desk, he is also a popular performer in his own right, providing live entertainment at venues across the region and regularly entertains McLean Care residents, much to their delight.
For his dedication to the community, he was awarded a community service award from Inverell East Rotary.
He also donates his time every year to provide music for the Northaven Christmas concert.
Alongside his wife Anne, Allen delivers first aid training which large numbers of businesses support due to the quality of the service they provide.
"It's a special moment for Allen and his family," Cr Harmon said.
"His name being there is a testament to his contribution to what he's done for our community."
