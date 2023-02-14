The Inverell Times
No arrests in teen stabbing after violent home invasion in Lang Street in Inverell

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 14 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:30pm
Police are continuing to investigate the violent home invasion. Picture from file

THERE'S been no arrests or charges laid as police continue to hunt the offenders behind the violent stabbing of a teenager.

