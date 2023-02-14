Judy fondly remembered by family and friends

Judy Reed (nee Anderson) was born on December 1, 1955, the fourth child born to Neville and Kath Anderson of Gum Flat.
Judy's very early life was spent living in the surrounding areas of Gum Flat. Her father Neville was a shearer, often shearing away from home leaving their mother Kath and older children Kay and Alan to look after the younger ones, these were not easy days.
Kath, a wonderful, strong and resourceful woman and mother to her five 'angels', and Neville, worked very hard to make ends meet.
The Anderson children, including Judy, gained their values and strong work ethic from their parents', both important and great examples of those who experienced what it was like to go without.
Judy attended Gum Felt school during her primary school years before the family moved into Inverell, Judy then attended Inverell High School. When she left high school, she trained and worked as a dental nurse for Frank Collopy in his Vivian St dentistry business for many years.
Judy relocated to Brisbane in the late 1970s and continued her career with dental nursing in a Brisbane clinic. She married in 1978 and had three children; Brett, Marnie and Matthew.
Judy gave up work at this time, her life was now devoted to her children, the importance of their education and upbringing paramount to her, she was a mum adored by her children.
Judy started work again in 2001. Over the next 16 years, she worked in numerous hospitals across Brisbane, mainly in children's wards.
Here she became well known for her caring attitude and kindness towards children suffering from cancer. Judy did much to ensure that the children received the best of care and was a tenacious advocate for their well-being during their hospitalisation.
In 2013 Judy remarried, to mining engineer Phil Reed, and continued working, before retiring in November 2016.
Already a grandmother, she found much happiness in her five grandchildren as well as travelling extensively with her devoted husband and soulmate, Phil Reed.
Sadly, Judy passed peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, December 10, 2022, and her private cremation was held prior to Christmas.
Judy Reed's 'Celebration of Life' was held in Brisbane on the Saturday, January 14, which was attended by more than 90 close family and friends. Tributes from her family and friends spoke of the genuine qualities and attributes Judy possessed and demonstrated throughout her full life.
Husband Phil reiterated his love for Judy and stated the 17 years he spent with Judy were the best 17 years of his life.
Judy is survived by siblings Kay Richards, Allan Anderson, Joy Higgins and Bruce Anderson.
Her ashes will be interred with her mother and father at the Inverell Cemetery.
Judy was very much loved and adored by all. She will be sadly missed, very fondly remembered, never forgotten. Rest peacefully Jude.
