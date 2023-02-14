The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Community

Obituary: Judy Reed remembered by family and friends

By Newsroom
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy fondly remembered by family and friends

Judy Reed (nee Anderson) was born on December 1, 1955, the fourth child born to Neville and Kath Anderson of Gum Flat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.