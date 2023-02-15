The Inverell Times
Inverell art exhibition feature works by Zeita Davis and Aiyana Tranter

By Newsroom
February 15 2023 - 11:30am
Inverell Art Gallery will display artworks by mother and daughter artists, Zeita Davis and Aiyana Tranter. Picture file

'Potha Minaral' is an exhibition of artworks by mother and daughter artists, Zeita Davis and Aiyana Tranter, which will open at the Inverell Art Gallery this Friday.

