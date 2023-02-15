'Potha Minaral' is an exhibition of artworks by mother and daughter artists, Zeita Davis and Aiyana Tranter, which will open at the Inverell Art Gallery this Friday.
The theme of the exhibition, 'Potha Minaral', Zeita explained as "making a mark - we come from the sea, on land we leave an imprint then return to sea".
Zeita Davis is originally from Inverell and proud of her heritage.
"My mother, Ait Koedal, from Saibai Island settled in Inverell with my father, where they made their home and started a family. Having been born and raised in Inverell, I have maintained strong ties and connections to the community," Zeita said.
"Art and creative expression has always been part of my history, story telling and songlines. Working with mixed mediums, keeps me connected to my country and grounded in who I am.
"Sharing this with my children and encouraging them to contribute to exhibitions is one way they learn, develop, grow and remain centered in their identity as Ait Koedal and Kamilaroi women."
Aiyana Tranter is a proud Ait Koedal and Kamilaroi woman. Born and raised on Gadigal land, Aiyana's artwork echoes her strong connection to country, culture, tradition and family.
Working primarily with acrylic, Aiyana continues to explore her style whilst taking a contemporary approach to translating her heritage and unique connection to the sea, land and sky. Woven through each artwork are subtle elements that empower, strengthen and remind that our culture is woven through the very fabric of our existence.
In 'Potha Minaral' she makes her mark by immersing the viewer in artworks reflecting the strength, resilience, and power of an unbroken and thriving culture.
The 'Potha Minaral' exhibition was originally launched at the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Keeping place in 2022.
Peter Keenan, a volunteer at the Inverell Gallery, then suggested showcasing the exhibition in Inverell and provided a contact point at the gallery.
"I was then connected with Jane Peterkin, Inverell Art Gallery, who was excited and keen to host and showcase a contemporary exhibition by First Nations Peoples at Inverell Art Gallery," Zeita said
"Co-exhibiting with my daughter is a small part of maintaining and sharing our culture, stories and songlines."
Potha Minaral will open at the Inverell Art Gallery, at 6pm on Friday, February 17 and will close on Friday, March 17.
Entry will be adults $5 and $2 for those under 18 years.
