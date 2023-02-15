The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Yvonne Langenberg has been endorsed as Labor's candidate for the state seat of Northern Tablelands at the upcoming March poll.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yvonne Langenberg is a former registered nurse. She is running for the Northern Tablelands seat in the NSW State election. Picture supplied.

A DECLINE in health services in the region is driving Yvonne Langenberg ahead of the NSW state election

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.