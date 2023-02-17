TWO university graduates have kick-started their careers as a district vet and agriculture officer in New England.
Sam Boland and Brianna Carney are on a 12 month contract with the Northern Tablelands Local Land Services.
Carney has taken on the role as Graduate Advisory and Extension Officer in the sustainable agriculture program at Armidale.
She started her degree at the University of New England with a Bachelor of Animal Science and finished with a Masters of Science in Agriculture last year.
She wants to forge a career in livestock systems management and has a passion for nutrition management.
"My main focus is with livestock and I'll be involved with planning and delivering projects," Ms Carney said.
"It's a learning opportunity that will hopefully gravitate into a more permanent role with the LLS.
"I want to build relationships with primary producers, land managers and the regional community where I can put my passion for agriculture into practice.
Carney is originally from Canberra and was thrilled to stay at Armidale, having moved to the region in 2016.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to establish a career in a rural community," she said.
Meanwhile, Boland found her way into a talent pool for a District Veterinarian position after graduating from the University of Queensland in Gatton.
She moved to Inverell last month and has been doing work which involves biosecurity and disease investigation.
"It's a field of work that I was always interested in throughout university," Ms Boland said.
"We've had a couple of mass death investigations that I've been included in.
"That involves going out to properties and doing some diagnostics work to see what diseases are causing the problem.
"I've also been involved in the foot and mouth disease work with surveillance and preparedness for that.
"It's always been a risk and last year only highlighted that further. It definitely isn't a bad thing for people to be thinking about and minimising the risk.
"I'm excited to see where it will take me; I'm still new to it and it's good to get out and see what's happening.
"There are so many people in the region who are really good to learn from.
"There weren't any similar roles in Queensland like this that I was aware of."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
