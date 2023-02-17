The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Tamworth-based trainer Cameron McFarlane will teach his CPR Awareness Program to schools across New England next week

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR schools will take part in the CPR Awareness Program when trainer Cameron McFarlane returns to the region on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.