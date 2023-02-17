FOUR schools will take part in the CPR Awareness Program when trainer Cameron McFarlane returns to the region on Monday.
The senior aquatic lifeguard has been teaching CPR to students across the state for the past 12 years.
He will visit Gilgai Public School, Inverell Public School, Ross Hill Public School and the Holy Trinity School.
"It's always been my way of giving back and trying to bridge that gap in rural areas where they have a lack of training," Mr McFarlane said.
"Sometimes these schools miss out a bit because they don't have the surf lifesaving training that you get on the coast.
"Even if the kids only remember 20 per cent of what I teach them, it might be enough to save a life.
Mr McFarlane has lobbied for the lifesaving training to be added to the formal schools curriculum by NSW parliament.
He started the program in Tamworth 12 years ago and expects to reach a milestone later this year when he reaches the 50,000 mark for students who have been trained in the program.
"It's rewarding to know we're going to reach 50,000 and that those kids can potentially save a life," he said.
"Hopefully they never have to use what I teach them but we're giving someone a chance if they can help."
Mr McFarlane has taken his CPR program overseas, to Vietnam where it has been taught in 12 schools.
He has used the skills himself during a crisis six times in emergency situations which could have led to a fatality.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
