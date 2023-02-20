A NEW skate league in Inverell is growing in numbers ahead of the final round of competition next month.
An overall champion will be crowned at competitors continue to raise the bar with their flips and tricks.
The league is a new initiative to encourage young skateboarders and scooter enthusiasts to learn new skills, support each other and develop confidence.
The concept of the Inverell Skate League was the brainchild of local youth leader and student teacher, Rohan Cowley, who has been an avid skateboarder for more than half his life.
With the support of Tingha Citizens Association and Inverell Apex, Cowley's vision for a skate league materialised, with funding secured from the New South Wales Government thanks to Ladybug Projects.
Cowley said the skate league consists of three events, which encourage all levels of skaters to explore new tricks, support each other and increase the inclusive atmosphere of the skate park.
The second round attracted participants from as far as Moree, who practised landing skating jumps such as cigar flips, weaving through slalom courses and hippie jump contests.
Inverell Apex Club volunteers were on hand, cooking a barbecue for participants and president Aaron Wilkinson said the event offered a great day out for young people and a way to promote positive skate park culture.
"Apex is proud to support the skating league and help Rohan, who is doing a great job engaging the youth in the community," Mr Wilkinson see.
"It is great to see our youth out and active in a positive way".
"Skating and the skate park facility enables all to get involved".
Moree parent Jimmy agreed the event offered youngsters a chance to work together and try something new.
"It's great to have a small group and watch the kids supporting each other and cheering each other on", he said.
The final and third free skate league event will be held 10am-2pm on Saturday 11 March and Mr Cowley says there will be prizes, skate themed games, new tricks and a free skate session, as well as a barbecue lunch for participants and DJ Lindo.
Details will be posted on Ladybug Projects' Facebook page and at the Inverell Skate Park.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
