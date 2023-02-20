Why roaming cats are a threat

As a member of the local RSPCA and the holder of its phone I am constanfly reminded of the alarming number of feral cats in our shire.
These animals, as the years pass, are growing in size and weight and with their superb climbing ability, are a continuous threat to small birds - wrens, finches and honey-eaters etc.
Squirrel Gliders are taken from tree hollows and these hunters are known to drag baby koalas from their mothers' backs. Blue tongue lizards and smaller species of lizard are also targeted.
These facts are tragic enough to warrant action surely, but the added fact that cats carry a serious disease which can be transmitted to nearly all warm-blooded animals, including humans, is of critical importance. This disease is Toxoplasmosis gondii, a single cell protozoan parasite of cats. Studies show high levels of infection among domestic cats and up to 80 per cent in human populations depending on their exposure to cats and their own eating habits.
Toxoplasmosis is a well-known cause of abortions in livestock e.g. sheep, and humans as well, causing developmental abnormalities during pregnancy. There is growing evidence that Toxoplasmosis can depress the immune system, perhaps leading to allergic reactions or triggering schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, plus other behavioral changes.
Domestic cat and feral cats are crucial to the lifecycle of the parasite. The cat's faeces carry the oocysts from the cats' digestive system and may be deposited on soils, water, gardens or childrens' sand pits.
These oocysts are hardy and may survive in the environment for well over a year.
Some shire councils respond to the devastation of wildlife and the serious nature of Toxoplasmosis with deep concern.
All cats are the primary hosts of this parasite and responsible councils may run trapping programs, as well as imposing heavy fines on owners who allow their pets to stray. lf trapped cats will be checked for microchips or, if found to be feral, will be humanely put down.
Owners of cats are urged to keep their pets inside at night and in compounds in gardens through the day. Cats straying may be attacked by dogs, run over or trapped.
