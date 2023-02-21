The Grafton to Inverell classic often draws a crowd but it is hoped new changes to this year's event will bring even more.
There will be two days - April 29 and 30 - of competitive cycling, an alteration to the women's route as well as age categories added in favour of the old divisions.
Saturday will still see the gruelling 228 kilometre men's event but the National Road Series women's race will now go from Grafton to Mt Mitchell instead of the Gibraltar to Inverell ride.
Event coordinator Chris Thompson said it will be a bigger challenge for some.
"The introduction of a new course for the women's NRS will see a different dynamic of racing from previous editions that finished in Inverell," he said.
"The climb of the Gibraltar Range will play a key role in deciding the outcome of the race as the summit is only 32km from the finish."
"We don't expect to see a large group of riders sprinting for the finish as it will be more of a race of attrition."
The race previously saw competitors put into level-based divisions but this year they have taken on age divisions instead.
There will still be line honours but now there will be age category winners as well.
"We believe the new format is more sustainable for the future and offers new incentives for riders," Thompson said.
"The event will still retain its 'challenge' ethos where simply getting to the finish line is seen as a major achievement that will be rewarded with a finisher's medallion as recognition.
"It provides a clear indication of eligibility for riders and hopes to capitalise on the increasing popularity of team based events."
Sunday's events will see competitors hit the purpose built 45km circuit at Lake Inverell.
Thompson said it caters for a wider range of riders, including those with more of a "sprint" style.
"The inclusion of a Sunday program of racing creates an event package that provides greater exposure for the NRS teams and boosts the benefits for Inverell," he said.
"It's also a great way to capitalise on the opportunity to further increase the profile of cycling in this country town and showcase a great facility".
Competitors and supporters have the opportunity to engage with the local community and enjoy the best riding experiences in both Grafton and Inverell.
Entries for the 2023 Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell are now open at graftontoinverell.com.au
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
