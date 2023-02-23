The Inverell Times

Representative rugby league teams to use home ground to their advantage

By Geoff Newling
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:16pm
GREATER Northern Tiger Under 16 and 18 sides go into Saturday's fourth round of Country Championship matches sitting on two wins from three matches and within striking distances of semi-final berths.

