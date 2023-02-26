Inverell Grade Cricket Report Feb 25
This weekend saw round 15 completed, it was the final round of the competition.
While the top four were settled third and fourth were not.
It was a great weekend of contested cricket.
Delungra V Staggy Creek
Delungra took on Staggy Creek at Varley Oval.
The Creekers have had a mixed season but have continued to develop some up and coming cricketers.
Staggy Creek batted first and were not able to put together many partnerships with 40 runs being the best between Troy Brabant (14) and Sam Frazier 21.
Mark Brabant continued his solid form with 21 not out, as the Creekers were dismissed for 87.
Justin Smith 3-22 and Ingram Williams 3-20 were the best for Delungra with the ball.
Despite losing two early wickets Delungra were able to run down the total on the back of 41 not out from John Krauss and 19 not out from Jeremy Pilcher.
Noah Brabant and Tyson Kennedy each took a wicket for Staggy Creek.
Delungra secured third spot on the table with this victory.
Square & Compass V Glen Innes
Glen Innes batted first at McCosker 1 and made a very creditable 151 all out.
This was on the back of Scott Leonard 40 and Harrison Cooke with a swashbuckling 69.
Matt Rose captured 3-8 as Jai Tasker and Jake Riley each took two wickets a piece for Compass.
The target may have looked easily attainable for Compass but three wickets in the first over left them at 3-4 and in trouble. It was that man, Jai Tasker who guided them home with 98 not out.
He was helped by Jarrod White (20) as they added an invaluable 87 for the fourth wicket.
Tasker ensured they got home with several partnerships; he needed three for another century with one run remaining.
He took the single to complete the victory.
Kayne Campbell was the early destroyer finishing with 3-31.
The Leonards, Preston, Scott and Georgie all took a wicket.
Well done to Glen Innes for finishing out a difficult season.
Campbell & Freebairn Rebels V Rivendell Renegades.
This turned out to be a very entertaining match with a lot of runs scored.
Rebels batted first with their powerful batting line up.
All the Rebels' batters got a start as they compiled a huge total of 3-288.
This was mainly on the back of 130 not out from Dave Mudaliar.
Jack Cole made 39 as did Brendon Reynolds.
Jarrod Uebergang 37 and Blake Uebergang 30 also made solid contributions.
Will Archer was best with the ball taking 2-51; Brendon Power took 1-37.
Renegades did not lie down and made the Rebels attack work hard to defend their total.
They finished on a total of 4/251 which would win most games in this competition. They were led by Will Archer with 97, Harry King a hard hitting 62 and 49 from Jack Bennett. Brendon Reynold's was the best for Rebels with 2-33 and Jarrod Uebergang a wicket.
Next weekend sees Campbell & Freebairn Rebels V Rivendell Renegades at Varley Oval and
Square & Compass V Delungra at McCosker 2, in the semi-finals.
