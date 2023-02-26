The Inverell Times

Inverell cricket enters finals

By Simon Stuart
Updated February 26 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Mudaliar 130 made Not out

Inverell Grade Cricket Report Feb 25

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.