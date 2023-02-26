A YOUNG man is dead and a police investigation is under way after a horror late-night crash saw the occupants of a buggy thrown from the vehicle.
A 20-year-old man was killed after the Can-Am side-by-side buggy he was driving near Moree on Saturday crashed.
Emergency services rushed to the rollover just before 10.30pm off Eden Forest Road at Gravesend.
Police and ambulance paramedics arrived and found the 20-year-old driver had died at the scene.
His 25-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated by paramedics.
Tributes are flowing for the man - who is a Gwydir local - after the sudden death. It's understood the men were out pig hunting at the time, but police are investigating the lead-up to the death.
A crime scene was set up at the location with specialist police combing the buggy and the roadway as part of their investigation.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told said investigations are continuing.
"Moree detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash," the spokesperson said on Sunday.
"A report will be prepared for the coroner."
