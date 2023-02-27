The Inverell Show was back in full force this year with a jam-packed weekend of entertainment.
It had everything from a free circus, the annual demolition derby and rodeo over a busy two days.
Inverell Show Society president Jodie Burtenshaw said the show had bounced back from COVID-19 and poor weather in recent years.
"It was definitely back in full force and one of the best shows we've had in a long time," Mr Burtenshaw said.
"We're very proud that we could give the town something to enjoy and they supported us by turning out in big numbers.
"Entries were excellent across the board and the committee were really happy with how everything panned out.
"We had a waiting list to get into the campdraft and the circus was always full."
The show provides a much-needed tourism boost to the community and highlights its best primary producers in an entertaining setting.
Mr Burtenshaw said he couldn't pick out any favourite aspect from the show, praising each of the stallholders and event organisers.
He also said the event is growing in popularity by attracting visitors from outside the region.
"We're one of the oldest shows in the district and people travel from outside the area to come to it."
"I know a lady who had visitors who came especially from Brisbane and that's just one that I know personally.
"I was talking to another lady who comes from Narrabri every year, so we definitely have a good reputation.
"That all starts from having the support from our sponsors and the community coming out to make it a success.
"We put a lot of work into it, not just in the last week either, planning starts right after the last show."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
