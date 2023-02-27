The Inverell Times
Chinese Lantern Festival returns with Tingha Citizens Association ready for celebration

By Newsroom
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 10:15am
TINGHA'S Chinese Lantern Festival returns following a three-year break due to the pandemic, with visitors to the event coming from as far afield as Sydney and Brisbane.

