TINGHA'S Chinese Lantern Festival returns following a three-year break due to the pandemic, with visitors to the event coming from as far afield as Sydney and Brisbane.
Festival organisers, Tingha Citizens Association have unveiled a lively program of free events which will be held on March 3 and 4.
Association president, Colleen Graham, says the festival celebrates the contribution Chinese-Australians made to the story of Tingha, originating with the discovery of tin in the 1870's.
READ MORE:
"At the height of the tin mining boom, Tingha's population was close to 6,000, and one quarter of residents were Chinese, who worked in the mines and also as shopkeepers and merchants," she said.
"This year, we gratefully received a grant from the State Government, which buoyed our spirits and we're very excited to be bringing a Brisbane Lion Dancing troupe to Tingha Public School on Friday for students to watch a performance and learn the dance themselves".
"Saturday will also include two screening sessions in Tingha Town Hall of historical film footage and this will coincide with market stalls and free lantern making workshops alongside the hall".
Free tours of the State Heritage listed Wing Hing Long Museum will take place on Saturday at 10.30am and 1.30pm and include a complimentary Devonshire Tea. Bookings can be made by calling the museum on 6723 3156.
One of the highlights of the festival will be the Chinese Banquet Dinner on Saturday night, with entertainment provided by Errol Duck-Chong, a Sydney based composer who also previously worked as a teacher at Inverell High School.
"The Chinese Consulate have donated magnificent, ornate decorations for the festival banquet and our volunteers have been busy hanging these in the Tingha Sport and Recreation Club, which is looking spectacular," Ms Graham said.
The Banquet dinner at the Tingha Sport and Recreation Club is a ticketed event and bookings are essential. Bookings can be made by phoning 0434 252 938.
Pet owners are also reminded the festival finale will feature a fireworks display at the Sport and Recreation Ground from 9pm on Saturday night.
The festival program can be found at https://ladybugprojects.com.au/tingha-chinese-lantern-festival/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.