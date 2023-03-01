When Mindy Davies was diagnosed with breast cancer, the Inverell cancer support group helped her and her family out.
Now the Davies family gives back to that organisation with a biennial fundraising day.
The 2023 edition was held on Sunday and Ben Davies said it was "massively successful."
"[We] raised over $23000 this year," he said.
"Last time we raised around $17,000. We were just expecting to beat it by a little bit but this has just overwhelmed us, to be honest."
The golf day itself saw 144 participants but even more of the community joined in through the raffles and other initiatives.
James Davies even raised money with his own idea.
"My son, we did the switch up on the sixth hole where the golfers could choose to play their ball or pay $5 to my son and he hit their shot for them. He raised $460 on his own," Ben said.
Davies said all the money raised helps the organisation take a little pressure off families going through cancer battles.
"It is frightening, we just know how important these things are," he said.
"If it just takes very a little bit of stress off, even if it is just for a day or a couple of days, it is worth every bit of it."
He was thankful for the community and sponsors jumping behind it.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
