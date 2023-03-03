The Northern Tablelands Labor Candidate Yvonne Langenberg has welcomed NSW Labor's commitment to support regional and community newspapers in the region through its $3 million pledge of extra government advertising.
Although she stopped short of guaranteeing a page of advertising from Labor in all regional newspapers each week if they form government after the March 25 election.
ACM put questions to Ms Langenberg, as well as incumbent MP Adam Marshall, about guaranteeing advertising from the state government each week, as well as requiring local councils to advertise in print.
READ MORE:
As a small business owner, Ms Langenberg said she understands the importance of maintaining regional newspapers as a vital medium for advertising local stores and services as well as a hub for the community to remain informed.
"Since the 1850s, regional newspapers have been the sharer of information for communities in the Northern Tablelands and with the decline in classified advertising and other factors, it has been a real struggle for these important media outlets," Ms Langenberg said.
"I welcome the Labor Party's commitment to support regional and community newspapers.
"Not everyone is on social media, a lot of customers who come into my bookshop continue to rely on local print media.
"Strengthening regional newspapers will improve access to local information for a wider range of our population ensuring they have every chance to participate effectively in their local community.
"This support will also importantly have a positive financial flow on effect, contributing to our local economies," she said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.