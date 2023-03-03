The Inverell Times
Your Paper in Peril: Labor's $3m promise supported by Northern Tablelands candidate Yvonne Langenberg

By Newsroom
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:15pm
Yvonne Langenberg welcomed the Labor Party's commitment to support regional and community newspapers. Picture supplied

The Northern Tablelands Labor Candidate Yvonne Langenberg has welcomed NSW Labor's commitment to support regional and community newspapers in the region through its $3 million pledge of extra government advertising.

