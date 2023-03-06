Two Inverell runners took out the female section of the Treble Breakwall Buster at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
The event was part of the Port Macquarie RunFest weekend.
Lucy Kauter and Hayley Nichols finished first and second of the 45 female runners and 19th and 27th of the 154 overall male and female runners.
The event involved running sections of 21km, 10km and then 5km starting at 7am, 9am and 10am.
Runners had a short break between runs depending on how quickly they finished each leg.
They had to be ready for the next start time.
Lucy finished the three sections in 1h 32min, 48 min and 25 min giving her an overall time under 2h 45min.
Hayley did hers in 1h 36min, 50 min and 27 min for an overall time of 2h 53min.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.