The Inverell Times

Two Inverell runners win at Port Macquarie

By Dick Hudson
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Nichols and Lucy Kauter

Two Inverell runners took out the female section of the Treble Breakwall Buster at Port Macquarie on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.