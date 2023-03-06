Newcomer takes out off-road and monthly mug competitions

A new club member, Stephen Robson, was the winner of the men's Inverell Off-Road and Outdoor Monthly Mug on Saturday.
Stephen took out the event when he finished with nett 62 after scoring eight under his handicap of 14.
Grade winners were A Grade - Morgan Reece nett 64, B Grade - Steve Kent, 67, and C Garde - Joe Holahan, 67.
Ball winners were Adrian King and Ken Luxford, 67, Jason Shaw, Doug Cross and Tim Moses, 68 while nearest the pins went to Steve Kent, Geoff Caban, Stephen Robson and Ross Chilcott.
Both the men and the women will play stableford competitions this Saturday. Men who qualified for the Presidents Cup must have their first round completed by that day i.e. March 11.
The women start their Monthly Medal competition this month.
The aggregate of each players best three Monthly Medal rounds up until August will determine who goes into the NSW Medal playoff.
Players from Tamworth, Newcastle and Barraba have nominated together with New England golfers to play in the Inverell women's three-day NEDGA event to be held March 22 to 24.
As this event moves around the New England, Inverell only get to host every six or seven years. The ladies will play stroke events on Wednesday and Thursday and a foursome on Friday.
