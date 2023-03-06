The Inverell Times

Inverell's monthly golf competitions were won by a new club member

By Dick Hudson
Updated March 8 2023 - 11:15am, first published March 7 2023 - 10:41am
Newcomer takes out off-road and monthly mug competitions

A new club member, Stephen Robson, was the winner of the men's Inverell Off-Road and Outdoor Monthly Mug on Saturday.

