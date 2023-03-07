A CROWD of about 250 enjoyed a banquet dinner while students performed a dance as part of this year's Chinese Lantern Festival.
Extra funding secured by local consultancy group Ladybug projects allowed for the event to return in style at Tingha.
The funding allowed for Brisbane Lion Dancing troupe to Tingha Public School on March 3 as students watched a performance and learned the dance themselves.
The Tingha Citizens Association hosted the event which concluded with a fireworks spectacular at the sport and recreation ground.
Association president, Colleen Graham, said the festival celebrates the contribution Chinese-Australians made to the story of Tingha, originating with the discovery of tin in the 1870's.
"At the height of the tin mining boom, Tingha's population was close to 6,000, and one quarter of residents were Chinese, who worked in the mines and also as shopkeepers and merchants," she said.
"This year, we gratefully received a grant from the State Government, which buoyed our spirits."
Entertainment at the dinner was provided by Errol Duck-Chong, a Sydney based composer who also previously worked as a teacher at Inverell High School.
Meanwhile, Ladybug Projects and Tingha Citizens Association will combine again this weekend for the final round of the Inverell Skate League.
The third free skate league event will be held 10am-2pm on Saturday with prizes, skate themed games, new tricks and a free skate session, as well as a barbecue lunch for participants and DJ Lindo.
Details will be posted on Ladybug Projects' Facebook page and at the Inverell Skate Park.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
