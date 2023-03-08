Rebels won the toss and elected to bat. The outfield was a little slow and the wicket had a bit in it for the bowlers so setting a good target would be key.
Rebels did lose an early wicket in Blake Uebergang but then settled.
Jack Cole 35, added 63 with Dave Mudaliar in a well put together stand. They seemed to be doing it very easily.
The key dismissal was that of Mudaliar for 43 as he seemed in controlled when deceived by Ryan Campbell and was bowled, leaving them 4-104 with 18 overs left. At this point Rebels were still going well but some poor decision making led to some unnecessary wickets and when Jarrod Uebergang fell in the 30th over as drinks approached Rebels were 5-125.
Only Brendon Campbell 20 not out and Nathan Marsh 12 offered resistance as Rebels were bowled out in the 38th over for 164. Not batting out overs is a critical issue in finals.
Noah O'Neill was the best for Renegades as he broke open the middle order to finish with 4-31, Sam Gilligan bowled a tidy spell 2-18 while Rohan Guest and Ryan Campbell each took 2 wickets.
Renegades had shown the week before that they are happy to fight and this game would be no different. 165 was the target and they got away to a solid start with 40 runs due to Harry King making 26.
The key pair would be Jack Bennett and Will Archer. Bennett fell to a juggling catch by Chris Wilson and he was gone for 10 and the total 2-71.
A good spell by Brendon Reynolds saw Duddy go and a sharp catch by Blake Uebergang got rid of Ryan Campbell. Renegades were 4-88 but Archer was still at the crease.
Guest joined Archer and they put on 30 when Guest fell with the score on 118 and seven overs left. Rebels were in a bind as they had miscalculated their bowling and required to use a 6th bowler who needed to bowl two of the last four overs in a tight contest.
Ben Myler joined Will Archer who was batting extremely well. They ran brilliantly between the wickets and Archer hit boundaries when needed. Archer fell on 77 with eight runs required off 2.4 overs.
Noah O'Neill joined Myler and they scored the required runs off the next four balls. This was probably the game of the season and Renegades had come from fourth spot to make the grand final.
This was a game that was always going to rely on who remained calm on the day. It was to be Delungra who came out on top. Compass elected to bat and lost early wickets Matt Rose and Jai Tasker who had been the mainstays of the Compass batting all season.
Liam Spalding attempted to resurrect the team with a fighting 37, while Joel Jackson 18 ad Jarrod White 14 made some contribution.
All the Delungra bowlers bowled well with Readett, Krauss, Livermore, Williams and Stewart taking two wickets a piece without conceding too many runs.
Compass had been knocked over for 91 and this was a target that looked easily accessible.
Delungra commenced their chase with Lex Livermore sent in to open a pinch hitter.
At 2-22 Delungra were shaky with Krauss gone cheaply but Lex Livermore making a brisk 37 not out and Justin Smith a rapid 20 not out put the game to rest 19 overs.
Delungra had earned the right to defend their Premiership from last season.
Jai Tasker took 2-35 and Matt Rose 1-10 for Compass but they simply did not score enough in their innings.
Delungra now face Rivendell Renegades in the grand final, a replay of last year's match.
