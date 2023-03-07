A TEENAGE boy is fighting for life in hospital three days after he was critically injured when he lost control and flipped a car.
The 15-year-old boy is in an induced coma after he crashed a Holden Commodore near Inverell on the morning of March 4.
On Tuesday, New England police confirmed the young boy was still in a coma in a critical condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital.
Police believe he was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it crashed on Wallangra Road, near Ashford, more than 50km from Inverell.
Emergency service personnel had to rescue the teenager who was trapped in the wreckage, after it crashed about 10am.
Officers said a 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Commodore, suffered minor injuries.
Police are investigating the crash and why the two young boys were riding in the vehicle on Wallangra Road.
Forensic officers combed the crash site and investigations into the crash are continuing, police said.
