A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after he flipped the car he was driving and crashed on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Wallangra Road, just outside of Ashford and about 57km north of Inverell, at about 10am.
The 15-year-old driver was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital after initially being trapped in the wreckage for a short time.
He had suffered serious injuries in the crash.
A 14-year-old boy, who had been riding in the passenger seat of the Holden Commodore, was also treated for minor injuries.
Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.