Inverell Shire Council are seeking expressions of interest for a Careers Expo to be held in June.
They plan to include a series of 'Try a Trade' stalls to give the students a chance to experience hands on what their future career could be.
Prior to the pandemic, career expos were big events in Inverell and attracted hundreds of teens.
It provided an opportunity for students, job seekers, teachers and the general public to connect with local businesses and gather pertinent information in relation to career options available to them.
Guests at the event included the likes of Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury.
"If your business has someone that can demonstrate what their trade is capable of, they want to hear from you," Council said in a statement.
"Please contact the council Corporate Support Coordinator on 6728 8288."
Meanwhile, council is also supporting free youth kayaking tours around Lake Inverell this Saturday.
Two sessions are offered, with 12-17 year-olds from 7.30am, and 18-24 year-olds at 10.30am.
Meet at Lake Inverell 15 minutes before the designated start time and bring a hat, sunscreen and water bottle.
Bookings essential with limited places at www.trybooking.com/CGKSS.
If bookings are full you can add names to the waiting list.
Elsewhere, there is a free youth safe driving course coming up.
The Safer Drivers Course is a five-hour course with two Modules, being a facilitated workshop and a practical driving session, presented by accredited trainers.
Participants must be aged between 16 and 25-years of age, have a valid learners permit and a minimum of 50 hours of logged practice.
It will run on March 18 from 9am at the Inverell library.
Bookings Essential and must be made by calling Sonya Lange 67288130.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
