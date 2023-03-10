The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Inverell crash: Teenager dies after Wallangra Road single vehicle accident

By Newsroom
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gold Coast University Hospital.

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has died in hospital five days after he was critically injured when the car he was driving crashed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.