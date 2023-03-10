A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has died in hospital five days after he was critically injured when the car he was driving crashed.
The teenage boy had been fighting for life in Gold Coast University Hospital after he was trapped in the wreckage of the Holden Commodore near Inverell.
The boy was behind the wheel of the Commodore on the morning of March 4 when it lost control, flipped and crashed.
READ MORE:
On Tuesday, the boy was in a critical condition with traumatic injuries after the crash but he succumbed to those injuries on Thursday and passed away in hospital.
Police said he was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it crashed on Wallangra Road, near Ashford, more than 50km from Inverell.
A 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Commodore, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated by paramedics.
The area was cordoned off and examined by New England police and specialist forensic officers.
Police have been investigating why the 15-year-old boy was driving the vehicle on a public road, because he was underage.
Investigators said on Friday a report would now be prepared for the coroner into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.