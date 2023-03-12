The Inverell Times
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Inverell's cricket season came to close

By Simon Smith
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Delungra and Rivendell Renegades faced off in the 2022/23 decider at Varley Oval on Saturday. Weather was always going to be a factor and in the end, it did decide the Premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.