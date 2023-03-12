Delungra and Rivendell Renegades faced off in the 2022/23 decider at Varley Oval on Saturday. Weather was always going to be a factor and in the end, it did decide the Premiership.
Delungra won the toss in overcast conditions and had no hesitation in sending Renegades in to bat. Renegades were in the unenviable position of having to chase quick runs to potentially declare before the forecast rain arrived.
The Delungra attack was very steady with Jake Baker getting the initial break through dismissing the quick scoring Harry King.
John Krauss who had been a bit off target, jumped into gear taking the prize wicket of Will Archer and then Renegades Skipper Jack Bennett.
This left Renegades in a rebuild situation at 3-30.
Mitch Duddy was joined by Ryan Campbell( 30) and they were starting to build a good partnership before Duddy was run out taking a risky third on the arm of Ingram Williams.
Rohan Guest was then also caught short when called through for a quick single.
Renegades were struggling to set a target they could declare on. Brad Readett then took two wickets straight after second drinks and Renegades had slipped to 7-88.
They move to 9-101 at the end of the 35th over when rain started to fall.
The umpires brought the players from the field and the covers were put on.
Jack Bennett then declared his innings closed in the hope they would get back on.
The captains agreed to call the game at 4.35pm with rain still falling and more coming on the radar.
Delungra having been the highest placed team in the Final were announced as winners of the 2022/23 Mc Donalds Inverell Cricket Competition.
Presentation of awards was then done upstairs in the Dennis Hogan Pavilion. We were fortunate to Cricket Association Life Member, John Henderson, on hand to present trophies.
Inverell Cricket Association 2022/23 Presentation
Individual Awards
A Grade Awards
Award
Player
BATTING Average: Blake Uebergang - 500 runs at 125
BATTING Aggregate: Jaidon Tasker - 608 runs at 67.56
BOWLING Aggregate: Jaidon Tasker - 23 wickets at 8.61
BOWLING Average: John Krauss - 17 wickets at 6.94
SPECIAL AWARDS
Presidents Award - Grant Maio
U/17's Player of the Year - Kahn Johnson
U/19's Player of the Year - Ryan Campbell
All Rounder Award - Jaidon Tasker ( 608 runs) (23 Wickets) ( 9 catches)
Team Awards
A Grade Minor Premier - Campbell & Freebairn Rebels CC
A Grade Major Premiers - Delungra Cricket Club
