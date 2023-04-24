An assistant coach from NRL club Melbourne Storm was stopped from hosting a coaching clinic in the New England region in February.
Storm assistant Tony Adams, who is also the coach of the Australian Schoolboys, had been scheduled to mentor the region's aspiring coaches at a clinic in Inverell.
Officials from three different clubs told ACM that NSW Rugby League, the state body overseeing the game, blocked the clinic from happening due to another NRL club, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, having a memorandum of understanding with the area, which includes coaching clinics.
Group 19 junior rugby league chairman Bill Hamilton said the Tony Adams clinic had received interest from local clubs after they were contacted about the opportunity.
"We just wanted to give our coaches something back, but unfortunately it just didn't happen," he said.
"There was a concern about [the Bulldogs' conflict] but it didn't end up being a drama and it wasn't a problem because it didn't happen."
NSW Rugby League official Harrison Hunter defended the decision to not proceed with the clinic.
He said the Bulldogs conducted coaching updates in Group 19 throughout 2022.
"Last year in Group 19 alone, they held their annual free holiday clinic where everyone got a free Bulldogs training shirt valued over $60," he said.
"Local coaches were also invited to be involved to assist with upskilling their abilities."
He said each club was aware of the Bulldogs clinics, which are an annual event.
"We are in the process of setting dates with the Bulldogs. Once set all of the clubs and groups will receive these, as they always do," he said.
But officials from clubs and schools in Armidale, Glen Innes and Inverell told ACM they were not notified of Bulldogs-run coaching clinics.
ACM also reached out to the Canterbury-Bankstown club who reiterated their commitment to the region.
A spokesperson from the club said they would not deny another NRL club from conducting a clinic.
"NSWRL has advised the club that Inverell had approached Group 19 JRL through the NRL [game development officer] about the possibility of paying a Melbourne Storm employee to host coaching clinics at a cost of $600 per clinic," they said.
"At no such time did the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs contest a Melbourne Storm employee entering the region and offering coaching clinics, however Group 19 JRL clubs were advised via NSWRL that Bulldogs/Region funding should not be used to pay for the external clinics.
"Rather, it would be entirely up to the clubs individually should they wish to privately pay for those clinics."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
