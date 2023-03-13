Helen Lockwood was the winner of the first of the 2023 ladies golf monthly medals when she took out Wednesday ladies stroke with a pleasing nett 69.
Wendy Alexander was next with nett 74 and she was followed by Anne Coote with 75.
This was also the first round of the Ladies NSW Medal.
With the threat of rain numbers were down for Saturday's men's stableford.
The weather held off and all but a few managed to get through without getting wet.
While there were no outstanding scores, five players finished on top points with scores of 37.
In the countback, Tom Murphy took top spot and he was followed by David Hawker, Jeremy Tickle, Andrew Iskov and Morgan Reece.
Nick Glover was next with 36 points and he was followed by four players with 34. Adam Paton was the leader of those in a countback.
The first round of the men's Presidents Cup matchplay was also completed on Saturday.
There were some tight finishes with one match, Matt O'Reilly verses Ian Jeffery, going to the 20th hole and three others going to the 19th.
The next round of eight knockout matches must be played by April 15.
