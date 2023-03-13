The Inverell Times
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Inverell ladies' golf is off and running

By Dick Hudson
Updated March 13 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 7:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Lockwood

Helen Lockwood was the winner of the first of the 2023 ladies golf monthly medals when she took out Wednesday ladies stroke with a pleasing nett 69.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.