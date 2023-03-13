A program run by the University of New England to support businesses across the region has been given more than $500,000.
The Inland Innovators Project, managed by UNE SMART Region Incubator (SRI) director Dr Lou Conway, will employ staff to work with new and existing businesses to help grow innovation across the Northern Tablelands.
The SRI already works with more than 60 businesses in the region and this funding will enable the SRI to increase support to more businesses.
READ MORE:
Since late 2021 it has operated out of NOVA, a premises in the old Armidale Library building, after the fit-out was funded by by UNE and supported by a peppercorn lease arrangement with Armidale Regional Council.
NOVA has become a launch pad for entrepreneurs looking to explore agriculture, creative industries, environment, renewable energy, food processing and health.
Dr Conway said the latest grant will ensure their programs continue in 2024, and that their impact will extend across the New England North West.
"This funding enables the UNE SRI to deliver expert support to new and established business across the region - to grow new products and services from the New England North West," Dr Conway said.
"We will build on our existing programs, utilise our network of Regional Connectors, and draw on the expertise of our experts in residence, each with international connections, to uplift business into new markets."
UNE SRI programs will utilise business opportunities emerging through renewable energy infrastructure, agricultural production and circular economy.
They will directly and indirectly create new jobs, develop new enterprises, raise investment, and grow the innovation ecosystem that retains and attracts people to the region.
Over the next year, the ARIF grant will enable the UNE SRI team to deliver an intensive 12-month capacity building and business growth program designed to increase knowledge, connections, investment and access to the broader innovation network.
It ensures that the UNE SRI is able to work alongside councils and community in and around Armidale, Glen Innes, Guyra, Gwydir, Inverell, Moree, Narrabri, Tamworth, Uralla and Walcha.
"Working with local government is key to growing the innovation ecosystem. We welcome new partnerships, and are grateful for ongoing partnerships with councils across the region."
Mayor Sam Coupland, Armidale Regional Council joined UNE SRI founders and team members at NOVA for the announcement on March 7.
Thanks to the ARIF grant, UNE SRI will be able to work closely with other local councils including Glen Innes Severn Council, Gwydir Shire Council, Inverell Shire Council, Moree Plains Shire Council, Narrabri Shire Council, Tamworth Regional Council, Uralla Shire Council, and Walcha Shire Council.
"The UNE SRI is the sum of its founders. We are a community of inland innovators - founders, businesses owners and operators looking to grow their business," Dr Conway said.
"By growing and supporting that community, and through collaboration with local government, researchers, industry and other partners, we help deliver new products and services to market.
"This builds a SMART region for the long-term sustainable benefit of the whole community," she said.
The $517,833 grant for the program was announced by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
"Since the Incubator was established it has already helped create almost 150 new jobs, working with around 70 businesses and startups," Mr Marshall said.
"It not only demonstrates the world-leading innovators we have here in the region but the importance of the incubator in helping those entrepreneurs and business owners turn their business dreams into reality.
"Lou and her team have the runs on the board and this funding will help them continue their work and do even more to support business in the region," he said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.