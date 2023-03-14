COUNTRY music singer Ben Gunn will raise money for the New England region as part of his Great Australian Show.
Gunn will play at the Inverell RSM Club on March 18 as part of his tour to support 100 regional charities across the country.
The show will be a fundraiser for the Inverell Apex Club who will be forwarding proceeds on the night to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and the McGrath Foundation.
"It's been a tough couple of years for all of us, but especially for people in many small towns across Australia and I want this show to give people a chance to get together and celebrate being Australian while they help raise money for their local charities," Mr Gunn said.
"The Great Australian Show is a musical celebration of all things Australian from the stations in the outback to every battler on the farms and the coast. It's a celebration of how tough Australians are and the mateship that has helped pull us all through this pandemic."
Gunn has been writing Australian themed songs and putting together the elements of the show for about four years.
His songs have a track record of success appealing to Aussies. Benn wrote and recorded the record breaking country hit 'Only In Australia' and his latest single 'A Bit More Aussie' which charted at number six on the Australian country charts.
He has played at nearly every major country festival in Australia including the Big Country Festival, The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival, the Broadbeach Country Music Festival, The Deni Ute Muster and Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The Great Australian Show takes his live performance skills to another level creating a unique experience.
Doors open at 7:30pm and Tickets can be purchased at the Inverell RSM Club or online at Gunn's website www.benngunn.com or link https://benngunn.com/store/the-great-australian-show-general-ticket-inverell
