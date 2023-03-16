CONCERNS around the upgrade of the Inverell Aquatic Centre have arisen, despite a contract rubber stamping the project.
On March 14, Inverell mayor Paul Harmon signed the contract for Hines Constructions to begin work on the $25 million upgrade, which will see the pool closed from the end of April until construction work is scheduled to be completed in October next year.
Andrew Fuller has been part of the swimming club for 50 years and raised his concerns at a council meeting in February.
He said the major issues were the cost, a lack of community consultation, length of closure and the suitability of the site itself for a large-scale project.
"They weren't interested in any sort of inquiry and things have moved on," Mr Fuller said.
"In consultation they have not maximised the information to the community.
"It will end up costing $30 million or more for this project to proceed, it always ends up being more expensive.
"The facility is showing its age, but it's a different story for the amount of money they want to spend.
"There has been little to no consideration given to older people and people with disabilities, too," he said.
Council prepared a statement which was released to the public on March 15.
"Council acknowledges this will cause disappointment and disruption to some members of the community," it said, but added it would provide a modern aquatic centre that would last more than 60 years.
Without the redevelopment the council said the pool would still have had to close, so major repairs could go ahead.
"By having a redevelopment plan ready to go and funded it minimises the overall length of time a swimming pool is unavailable to the public."
"Detailed condition assessments dating back to 2007 have indicated that major elements of the pool have reached or exceeded their design life."
The council said it has faced increasing challenges at the pool, including infrastructure that was out of date, or no longer working properly, which had seen running costs blowout.
"Between 2015/16 to 2019/20 there was an approximate 140 per cent increase in the operating cost of the facility."
A feasibility assessment suggested the best long-term option was to replace the facility.
A staged approach to construction attempting to maintain water access for a longer period was deemed not feasible early in the project development process.
Council will provide updated plans at the 50 per cent and 75 per cent stage of the detailed design for community comment and feedback.
Council has secured $6,775,000 to help fund the project.
"Council will continue to seek grant funding, particularly from the federal government during the detailed design phase of the project."
The Inverell Aquatic Centre will be the only FINA compliant facility outside a Metropolitan area.
Questions and feedback can be sent to https://inverell.nsw.gov.au/.../inverell-aquatic-centre.../
