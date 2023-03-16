The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Community

Grace Munro Centre at Bundarra is the highest rated aged care centre in the state for its food

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
March 16 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE of the best kept secrets in Bundarra is out after the Grace Munro Centre was recognised for having the best food in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.