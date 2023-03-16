ONE of the best kept secrets in Bundarra is out after the Grace Munro Centre was recognised for having the best food in the state.
Government data showed it was one of only two aged care homes in the country to receive a maximum four-star rating from residents and families who were surveyed.
"It's a wonderful achievement and a really nice way to be recognised," head chef Jane Eggins said.
"We've always said we had the best food in Australia and it actually came true.
"We're very proud, elderly people need a proper diet and they want decent things they can actually eat.
"When you're getting older food plays a very big part in your life.
"It's a beautiful little facility and we're known around town for having quality food.
Eggins and her team use fresh food cooked on site from local butchers and grocery stores.
Baked meals, cheese cakes, chicken kebabs, yoghurts, fruit and vegetables are all readily available.
"It's all there, they only have to ask and if they don't like something we offer them an alternative," Ms Eggins said.
"The kitchen doesn't work without a great team. I've got Josie, Katrina, Alex and Alice in there with me."
The centre was originally part of the old Bundarra Hospital, and it was revamped as an aged care facility.
The 11 bed aged care home was deemed unviable and scheduled to close by private provider McLean Care in 2009.
The community of Bundarra rallied together and bought the facility back to run it themselves.
It was reopened as an accredited, independent aged care home in 2010.
The name was a way to honour the memory of Grace Munro.
She was a Warialda woman born in 1879 in the Warialda. A brother's death inspired her to improve health facilities and care in the bush.
She was the first hospital board member for a NSW rural hospital, and the first president of the Country Women's Association.
Current chairman Max Elphick was full of praise for the team.
"It's a wonderful facility and we really care about our residents," he said.
"There is a long wait list because of the quality of the care we provide and that's backed up by the strength of our kitchen.
"It's a big achievement and we're all very proud to be involved."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
